B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 629,140 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 262,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 195.88%.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.