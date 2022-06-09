BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BigBear.ai.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $142,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBAI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.