BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 3.9%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.31. 4,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 348,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBAI. Oppenheimer began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,142,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

