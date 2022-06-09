BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BBAI has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Equities analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.