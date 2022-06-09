Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Up to $17.51

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $17.89. Blink Charging shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 3,841 shares traded.
BLNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,295,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 258,986 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
