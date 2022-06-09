Blocknet One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Blocknet has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00025730 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013088 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004471 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,753,187 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

