Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) will post sales of $37.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.95 million and the highest is $41.10 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $27.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $198.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.99 million to $216.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $336.99 million, with estimates ranging from $219.45 million to $533.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

BPMC traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 38,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.97. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,127 shares of company stock valued at $597,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,450,000 after acquiring an additional 81,501 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 33,822 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $95,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.