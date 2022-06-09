Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Percy H. Carter Sells 1,908 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $64.50 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.