Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.17

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.17 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 398826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.62 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

