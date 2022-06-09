Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives $310.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded down $7.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.87. 1,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,676. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $2.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

