Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) to announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,189,000 after buying an additional 453,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

