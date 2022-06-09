Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $101.53

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.53 and last traded at $101.78, with a volume of 1941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.45.

The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.29.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

