BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.10.
NYSE BOX traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $26.36. 21,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.44 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BOX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
