Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Bridge Investment Group reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bridge Investment Group.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRDG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,577,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,546,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRDG opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $508.20 million and a PE ratio of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

