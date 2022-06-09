Brokerages Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.12. Adient posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 792.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,227. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $50.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

