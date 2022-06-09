Brokerages Anticipate Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.16). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIRD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 98.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

