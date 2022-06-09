Brokerages Anticipate BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). BELLUS Health posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ BLU traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 808,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,257. The company has a market cap of $875.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.19. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BELLUS Health by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BELLUS Health by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 101,851 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in BELLUS Health by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 532,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 232,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

