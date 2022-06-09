Brokerages Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.85 Billion

Brokerages expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will announce $10.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.76 billion and the highest is $10.93 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $11.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $49.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.49 billion to $49.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.61 billion to $52.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,522 shares of company stock worth $8,183,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.93. 3,137,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $141.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

