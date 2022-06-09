Brokerages Anticipate National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.80. National Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Bankshares will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Bankshares.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKSH. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of National Bankshares stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 7,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4.4%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in National Bankshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Bankshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

