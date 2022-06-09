Brokerages Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.10 million and the highest is $10.45 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $5.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $41.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.50 million to $45.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.91 million, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $53.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 62.07% and a return on equity of 31.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

SRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $452,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 110.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 69.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 81,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 73,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,437. The stock has a market cap of $141.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.