Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,362,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,858,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,861,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,184 and sold 271,630 shares valued at $2,141,374. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATEC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 897,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $732.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

