Brokerages Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNT stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. Avient has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Avient by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $9,202,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avient by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,349,000 after buying an additional 352,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

