Brokerages Expect IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). IDEX Biometrics ASA reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.19). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 117.95% and a negative net margin of 1,034.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA ( NASDAQ:IDBA Get Rating ) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $135 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.49.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

