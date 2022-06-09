Brokerages Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Pulmonx reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after buying an additional 1,970,200 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,681,000 after buying an additional 1,328,474 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

LUNG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 555,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

About Pulmonx (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

