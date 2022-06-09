Brokerages Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.15). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,841,000 after purchasing an additional 203,696 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $35.80. 2,906,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.