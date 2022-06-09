Brokerages Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target at $123.17

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.17.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in 10x Genomics by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,155. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.61. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.91.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

