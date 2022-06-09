Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Price Target at GBX 3,753.57

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,753.57 ($47.04).

BATS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($45.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.85) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.28), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($349,089.70). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13 shares of company stock valued at $44,138.

BATS traded down GBX 70.50 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,496 ($43.81). 4,503,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,612.97 ($45.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,376 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,132.28.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.