Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $90.07

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. 32,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

