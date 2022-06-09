Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target at $196.86

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.86.

A number of analysts have commented on EHMEF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

EHMEF stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.62. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601. goeasy has a 52-week low of $75.99 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

