Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT at $59.46

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 32.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,152 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 30.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 96,241 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 60.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 161.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.08%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

