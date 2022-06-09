Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Target Price at GBX 5,575

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,575 ($69.86).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($71.43) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($71.43) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($71.43) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

IHG stock traded down GBX 29.50 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,906.50 ($61.48). 351,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,052. The company has a market cap of £9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,982.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,913.50. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,300 ($53.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,386 ($67.49).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

