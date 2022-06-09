Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Price Target at GBX 322.67

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.67 ($4.04).

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 306 ($3.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.01) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.