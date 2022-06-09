Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target at $75.10

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,382 shares of company stock worth $538,793. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. 247,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,059. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

