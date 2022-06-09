Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) PT at GBX 837

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 837 ($10.49).

Several analysts have recently commented on RDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.15) to GBX 710 ($8.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 811 ($10.16) to GBX 784 ($9.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.28) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.53) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Redrow stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 538.50 ($6.75). 308,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.69. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 489.60 ($6.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.32). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 526.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 588.88.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.67), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($25,000.00).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

