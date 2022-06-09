Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Target Price at $28.81

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.81.

STNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.