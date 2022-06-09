Brokerages Set Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) PT at $2,800.00

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,800.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STRNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($31.58) to GBX 2,800 ($35.09) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Severn Trent stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.7229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.31%.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

