Brokerages Set Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) PT at $7.00

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

SMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 411,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,029. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $142,216.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,135.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

