Brokerages Set Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) PT at $71.05

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Siemens Healthineers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Siemens Healthineers to €71.00 ($76.34) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of SMMNY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

