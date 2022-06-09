Brokerages Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Target Price at $164.27

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.87. 2,100,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,428. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.