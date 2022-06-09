Brokerages Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Target Price at $164.27

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.87. 2,100,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,428. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.