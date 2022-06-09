Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Price Target at $164.20

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.20.
TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of TEL stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.79. The stock had a trading volume of 875,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average is $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $119.58 and a 1-year high of $166.44.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.
About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
