Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Price Target at $164.20

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.20.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 371.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,030,000 after acquiring an additional 435,195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 565.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.79. The stock had a trading volume of 875,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average is $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $119.58 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

