Brokerages Set Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Price Target at $7.50

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on TELL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 181,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,722,469. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 253.5% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 53,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

