BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.89

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.89 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 185.64 ($2.33). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 180.40 ($2.26), with a volume of 58,801,568 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays set a GBX 240 ($3.01) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 180.88.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.