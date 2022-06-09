BTIG Research Cuts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $57.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut PulteGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after buying an additional 376,559 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after buying an additional 553,252 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

