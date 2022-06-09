BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 152052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.
About BTU Metals (CVE:BTU)
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.