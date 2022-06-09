BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Director Gregory Coleman Purchases 75,000 Shares

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) Director Gregory Coleman acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 565,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,595.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BuzzFeed stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

BZFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

