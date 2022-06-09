BZEdge (BZE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BZEdge (BZE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $212,919.38 and approximately $4.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BZEdge has traded 72.4% lower against the US dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00317346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00440189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030580 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

