Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Sells $1,341,917.10 in Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CBT stock opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 96.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
