Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Sells $1,341,917.10 in Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CBT stock opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 65.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 96.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

