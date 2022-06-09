CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives $41.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CAE. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.89. 4,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,768. CAE has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CAE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 16.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.