Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 891,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.07. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,341.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,570. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Caleres by 523.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Caleres during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

