Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $195.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.20 million and the lowest is $195.00 million. Calix reported sales of $168.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $780.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.90 million to $785.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $873.81 million, with estimates ranging from $864.90 million to $880.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Calix by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $656,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 142.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth about $7,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.86. 289,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,005. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.57. Calix has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

